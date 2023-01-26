PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Education and professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain inspects the buses and brief by the staff during his visit on KG Buses at Islamabad Model School For Girls F-7/2 in Federal Capital Thu, 26 Jan 2023, 3:40 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP05-260123 ISLAMABAD: January 26 - Federal Minister for Education and professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain inspects the buses and brief by the staff during his visit on KG Buses at Islamabad Model School For Girls F-7/2 in Federal Capital. APP/SMR /MAF/TZD/SSH APP05-260123 ISLAMABAD