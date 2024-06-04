- President reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to protect environment through innovative solutions, partnerships
- India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
- Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a group photo with the educators on the occasion of Teacher Award Ceremony titled ‘Ustaad se Ustaad-e-Mohtaram ka safar’” organized by Federal Government College for Girls F-7/2, the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.
- UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
- ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs’ petition
Pakistan's National News Agency