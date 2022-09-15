Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) pertaining to Water Sector (Federal) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) pertaining to Water Sector (Federal) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs
APP39-150922 ISLAMABAD: September 15 - Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) pertaining to Water Sector (Federal) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. APP
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chairs the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) pertaining to Water Sector (Federal) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs
APP39-150922 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique being briefed by Railway officials regarding repairing of railway track which was damaged in recent rains and flood.

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique being briefed by Railway officials regarding repairing of railway track which was damaged in recent rains and flood

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari alongwith Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference at KPT.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari alongwith Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference at KPT

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Meeting with Federal Minister of Communications Molana Asad Mehmood for rescue and relief affairs at Shahbaz Hall

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Meeting with Federal Minister of Communications Molana Asad Mehmood for rescue and relief affairs at...

Federal Minister for Communications, Asad Mehmood is being presented with memento during his visit office of Additional IG South, National Highway and Motorway Police

Federal Minister for Communications, Asad Mehmood is being presented with memento during his visit office of Additional IG South, National Highway and Motorway Police

Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Communications is being presented with memento during his visiting National Highway Authority (NHA)

Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Communications is being presented with memento during his visiting National Highway Authority (NHA)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chairs a meeting of Cabinet sub Committee to deliberate a policy relating to enforced disappearances at Ministry of Law

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chairs a meeting of Cabinet sub Committee to deliberate a policy relating to enforced...

Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Communications chairing the meeting on flood damages and restoration at National Highway Authority (NHA)

Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Communications chairing the meeting on flood damages and restoration at National Highway Authority (NHA)

Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Communications is being briefed by Additional IG South, National Highway and Motorway Police

Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Communications is being briefed by Additional IG South, National Highway and Motorway Police

Chairperson Board of DirectorPASDEC Ms. Shamama Tul Ambar Arbab giving souvenir toFederal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmood at the awareness seminar "Development of Marble and Granite Sector of Pakistan on International tandards" at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI)

Chairperson Board of DirectorPASDEC Ms. Shamama Tul Ambar Arbab giving souvenir toFederal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmood at the awareness seminar...

Group photo with Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud during the awareness seminar on "Development of Marble and Granite Sector of Pakistan on International Standards" at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Idustry (ICCI)

Group photo with Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud during the awareness seminar on “Development of Marble and Granite Sector of...

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif