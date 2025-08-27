Friday, August 29, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, presents a souvenir to Masato...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, presents a souvenir to Masato Kanda, President of Asian Development Bank

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, presents a souvenir to Masato Kanda, President of Asian Development Bank
APP57-270825 ISLAMABAD: August 27 - Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, presents a souvenir to Masato Kanda, President of Asian Development Bank. APP/ABB
80
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, presents a souvenir to Masato Kanda, President of Asian Development Bank
APP57-270825
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan