APP50-290524 DUSHANBE: May 29 - Federal Minister for Communications, Investment Board and Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan addressing an International Conference.
DUSHANBE: May 29 – 
DUSHANBE: May 29 – Federal Minister for Communications, Investment Board and Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan in a group photo with Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda. 
DUSHANBE: May 29 – Federal Minister for Communications, Investment Board and Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan met with Prime Minister Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda. 

