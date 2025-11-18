Tuesday, November 18, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited M-5 Motorway at Jalalpur...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited M-5 Motorway at Jalalpur Pirwala to inspect repair work after Floods in the area.

APP22-181125 JALALPUR: November 18 -Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited M-5 Motorway at Jalalpur Pirwala to inspect repair work after Floods in the area. APP/MAF/TZD/SSH
10
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited M-5 Motorway at Jalalpur Pirwala to inspect repair work after Floods in the area.
APP22-181125
JALALPUR: November 18 –
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited M-5 Motorway at Jalalpur Pirwala to inspect repair work after Floods in the area.
APP23-181125
JALALPUR: November 18 -Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited M-5 Motorway at Jalalpur Pirwala to inspect repair work after Floods in the area. APP/MAF/TZD/SSH
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan