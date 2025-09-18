Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, and provincial ministers inspect flood-affected portions of the Multan M-5 Motorway. Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, Commissioner Multan, and senior officials briefed them on restoration efforts
