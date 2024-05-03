Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan is being briefed on the matters pertaining to Pakistan Post.

Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan is being briefed on the matters pertaining to Pakistan Post.
APP42-030524 ISLAMABAD: May 05 - Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan is being briefed on the matters pertaining to Pakistan Post. APP/ABB
Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan is being briefed on the matters pertaining to Pakistan Post.
APP42-030524
ISLAMABAD: May 05 –  

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services