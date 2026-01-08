Thursday, January 8, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting rest areas of Murree...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting rest areas of Murree Expressway

Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting rest areas of Murree Expressway
APP45-080126 MURREE: January 08 - Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting rest areas of Murree Expressway. APP/TZD/ABB
2
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting rest areas of Murree Expressway
APP45-080126
MURREE
Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting rest areas of Murree Expressway
APP46-080126
MURREE 
Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan inspecting rest areas of Murree Expressway
APP47-080126
MURREE 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan