Friday, July 11, 2025
Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan and Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên with their delegations after the bilateral meeting

APP20-110725 HANOI: July 11 - Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan and Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên with their delegations after the bilateral meeting. APP/MAF/FHA
APP20-110725
HANOI
