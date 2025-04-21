Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan presents a tourism book on Pakistan to Rwandan Foreign Minister Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, inviting him to explore the country’s scenic northern regions.
