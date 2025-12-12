Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets H.E. Mohammed Motahar Alashabi to discuss strengthening Pakistan-Yemen trade relations, highlighting renewed commitment to economic cooperation, improved logistics, and enhanced institutional collaboration. APP/FHA
