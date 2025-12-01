Monday, December 1, 2025
APP28-011225 CAIRO: December 01 – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric, to discuss enhanced economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and deepening Pakistan-Egypt industrial collaboration. APP/MAF/FHA/SSH
APP28-011225
CAIRO
