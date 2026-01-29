Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan holds a sideline meeting with Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi on the margins of the Rwanda Coffee Festival in Islamabad to discuss expanding bilateral trade, establishing direct supply chains and enhancing business-to-business cooperation, as Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan is also present.
