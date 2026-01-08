Thursday, January 8, 2026
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan holding a meeting with the American Business Council to discuss Pakistan’s economic recovery, reforms, and strengthened public–private sector engagement

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan holding a meeting with the American Business Council to discuss Pakistan's economic recovery, reforms, and strengthened public–private sector engagement
APP41-080126 KARACHI: January 08 - Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan holding a meeting with the American Business Council to discuss Pakistan's economic recovery, reforms, and strengthened public–private sector engagement.
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan holding a meeting with the American Business Council to discuss Pakistan’s economic recovery, reforms, and strengthened public–private sector engagement
APP41-080126
KARACHI
