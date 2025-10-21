Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan discusses GSP Plus and trade...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan discusses GSP Plus and trade cooperation with European Union Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis.

APP66-211025 LARKANA: October 21 - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan discusses GSP Plus and trade cooperation with European Union Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis. APP/MAF/TZD/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan discusses GSP Plus and trade cooperation with European Union Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis.
APP66-211025
LARKANA: October 21 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan