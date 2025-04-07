31.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan chairs a high-level meeting with...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan chairs a high-level meeting with top exporters to discuss strategy on U.S. tariffs-stakeholders from key sectors present, aiming for a unified national trade approach.

APP28-070425 ISLAMABAD: April 07 – Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan chairs a high-level meeting with top exporters to discuss strategy on U.S. tariffs-stakeholders from key sectors present, aiming for a unified national trade approach.
7
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan chairs a high-level meeting with top exporters to discuss strategy on U.S. tariffs-stakeholders from key sectors present, aiming for a unified national trade approach.
APP28-070425
ISLAMABAD: April 07 –

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan