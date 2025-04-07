Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan chairs a high-level meeting with top exporters to discuss strategy on U.S. tariffs-stakeholders from key sectors present, aiming for a unified national trade approach.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.