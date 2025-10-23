Thursday, October 23, 2025
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, sign the Protocol of the 6th Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission

ISLAMABAD: October 23 – Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, sign the Protocol of the 6th Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission.
ISLAMABAD
