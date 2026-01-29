Thursday, January 29, 2026
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi jointly cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Rwanda Coffee Festival in Islamabad, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-Rwanda trade and economic cooperation.

APP12-290126 ISLAMABAD, January 29 - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi jointly cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Rwanda Coffee Festival in Islamabad, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-Rwanda trade and economic cooperation. APP/MAF/TZD
APP12-290126
ISLAMABAD, January 29 –
