Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi jointly cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Rwanda Coffee Festival in Islamabad, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-Rwanda trade and economic cooperation.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.