Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq, exchanging the notes after signing protocols in Pak-Iran 22nd JEC Meeting.

APP65-160925 TEHRAN: September 16 - Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq, exchanging the notes after signing protocols in Pak-Iran 22nd JEC Meeting. APP/ABB
TEHRAN: September 16 –
TEHRAN: September 16 – Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq, exchanging the notes after signing protocols in Pak-Iran 22nd JEC Meeting. APP/ABB
TEHRAN: September 16 – Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq, co-chairing Pak-Iran 22nd JEC Meeting. APP/ABB
