Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Cham Nimul, Minister of...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia, exchange signed copies of the Joint Statement following the 2nd Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, reaffirming their commitment to enhanced bilateral trade and institutional cooperation

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia, exchange signed copies of the Joint Statement following the 2nd Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, reaffirming their commitment to enhanced bilateral trade and institutional cooperation
APP52-110226 ISLAMABAD: February 11 - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia, exchange signed copies of the Joint Statement following the 2nd Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, reaffirming their commitment to enhanced bilateral trade and institutional cooperation. APP/IQJ/ABB
44
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia, exchange signed copies of the Joint Statement following the 2nd Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, reaffirming their commitment to enhanced bilateral trade and institutional cooperation
APP52-110226
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan