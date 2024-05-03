Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan addressing the gathering at the occasion of Australia Day in Spring 2024.

APP28-030524 ISLAMABAD: MAY 03 - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan addressing the gathering at the occasion of Australia Day in Spring 2024.
ISLAMABAD: MAY 03 – 
ISLAMABAD: MAY 03 – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan signing the visitor’s book at the residence of the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr. Neil Hawkins on the occasion of Australia Day in spring 2024. 
ISLAMABAD: MAY 03 – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan discussing Pak-Australia historical relations with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr. Neil Hawkins on the occasion of Australia Day in spring 2024. 

