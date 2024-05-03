Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan addressing the gathering at the occasion of Australia Day in Spring 2024.

- Minister for Maritime Affairs visits Gwadar
- A delegation of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative led by Dr Christopher Elias, Chair of Polio Oversight Board and president of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
- Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar participated in the preparatory Meeting of Foreign Ministers to the Islamic Summit of the OIC.
- Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dr. Farhana Altaf Qureshi Principal, UCAD, IUB Bahawalpur and other inaugurates the petal palette floral arrangement Workshop and Exhibition at the University College of Art and Design IUB Bahawalpur.
