Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan addresses a packed press conference at Expo 2025 Osaka, engaging with over 43 national and international media outlets. He highlighted Pakistan’s export potential, especially in textiles, rice, and pink salt, and emphasized the Pakistan Pavilion’s role in promoting sustainable trade, cultural diplomacy, and innovation on the global stage

APP02-280525 OSAKA: May 28 - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan addresses a packed press conference at Expo 2025 Osaka, engaging with over 43 national and international media outlets. He highlighted Pakistan's export potential, especially in textiles, rice, and pink salt, and emphasized the Pakistan Pavilion's role in promoting sustainable trade, cultural diplomacy, and innovation on the global stage. APP/ABB
APP02-280525
OSAKA
APP03-280525
OSAKA
