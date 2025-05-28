Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan addresses a packed press conference at Expo 2025 Osaka, engaging with over 43 national and international media outlets. He highlighted Pakistan’s export potential, especially in textiles, rice, and pink salt, and emphasized the Pakistan Pavilion’s role in promoting sustainable trade, cultural diplomacy, and innovation on the global stage
