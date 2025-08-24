Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Commerce, H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, in a group photo...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Commerce, H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, in a group photo with the Managing Director and senior management of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC during his visit to the company

Federal Minister for Commerce, H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, in a group photo with the Managing Director and senior management of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC during his visit to the company
APP25-240825 DHAKA: August 24 - Federal Minister for Commerce, H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, in a group photo with the Managing Director and senior management of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC during his visit to the company APP/FHA
12
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Commerce, H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, in a group photo with the Managing Director and senior management of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC during his visit to the company
APP25-240825
DHAKA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan