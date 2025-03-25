Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik Addressing a press conference regarding a ceremony of the shifting of the Asian Black Bear (Rocky) to its new enclosure at Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, Old Margzar Zoo
