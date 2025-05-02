Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik meeting with Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Qatari Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in Geneva on May 2 to advance cooperation in clean energy, carbon markets, and environmental protection
