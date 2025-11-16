Sunday, November 16, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr. Musadik Masood...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik delivering a virtual keynote address from Islamabad at the high-level international dialogue on “Cryosphere Adaptation & Disaster Risk Reduction,” held on the sidelines of the COP30 Climate Summit in the Brazilian Amazonian city of Belém.

APP51-161125 BELEM: November 16 - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik delivering a virtual keynote address from Islamabad at the high-level international dialogue on "Cryosphere Adaptation & Disaster Risk Reduction," held on the sidelines of the COP30 Climate Summit in the Brazilian Amazonian city of Belém. APP/TZD/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik delivering a virtual keynote address from Islamabad at the high-level international dialogue on "Cryosphere Adaptation & Disaster Risk Reduction," held on the sidelines of the COP30 Climate Summit in the Brazilian Amazonian city of Belém.
APP51-161125
BELEM: November 16 – 
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik delivering a virtual keynote address from Islamabad at the high-level international dialogue on "Cryosphere Adaptation & Disaster Risk Reduction," held on the sidelines of the COP30 Climate Summit in the Brazilian Amazonian city of Belém.
APP52-161125
BELEM: November 16 – Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik High-Level ‘Climate Finance Dialogue’ via a keynote video message from Islamabad, held on the sidelines of COP30 in Brazil’s Amazonian city of Belém. APP/TZD/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan