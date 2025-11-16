Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik delivering a virtual keynote address from Islamabad at the high-level international dialogue on “Cryosphere Adaptation & Disaster Risk Reduction,” held on the sidelines of the COP30 Climate Summit in the Brazilian Amazonian city of Belém.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.