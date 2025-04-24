29.4 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 24, 2025
APP37-240425 KARACHI: April 24–Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadiq Malik, meeting with Dost Muhammad Rahimo, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination. APP/TZD/SSH
4
APP37-240425
KARACHI
