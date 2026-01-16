Friday, January 16, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reviewed progress at...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reviewed progress at Project Management Unit of CPEC Phase-II Industrial Cooperation and SEZ Development in the federal capital

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reviewed progress at Project Management Unit of CPEC Phase-II Industrial Cooperation and SEZ Development in the federal capital
APP32-160126 ISLAMABAD: January 16 – Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reviewed progress at Project Management Unit of CPEC Phase-II Industrial Cooperation and SEZ Development in the federal capital. APP/MAF/ABB/SSH
4
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reviewed progress at Project Management Unit of CPEC Phase-II Industrial Cooperation and SEZ Development in the federal capital
APP32-160126
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan