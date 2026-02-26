Friday, February 27, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh meets with a...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh meets with a senior delegation of Coca-Cola Icecek Pakistan

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh meets with a senior delegation of Coca-Cola Icecek Pakistan
APP34-260226 ISLAMABAD: February 26 – Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh meets with a senior delegation of Coca-Cola Icecek Pakistan. APP/ABB/SSH
76
Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh meets with a senior delegation of Coca-Cola Icecek Pakistan
APP34-260226
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan