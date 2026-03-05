Welcome to Associated Press Of Pakistan   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to Associated Press Of Pakistan

More

Social Media

Social Media

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh chairs an important meeting with a high-level delegation of the Chinese company Aerospace Development Industry Investment Group Co.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh chairs an important meeting with a high-level delegation of the Chinese company Aerospace Development Industry Investment Group Co.
APP49-050326
ISLAMABAD: March 05 
What to read next...
Click to listen highlighted text!