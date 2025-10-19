Monday, October 20, 2025
Federal Minister for Board of investment , Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh, talking to the media persons during his visit of visiting flood affected area.

APP36-191025 CHINIOT: October 19 - Federal Minister for Board of investment , Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh, talking to the media persons during his visit of visiting flood affected area. APP/FHA
APP34-191025
CHINIOT: October 19 – Federal Minister for Board of investment, Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh, visiting the free medical camp in flood affected area. APP/FHA

CHINIOT: October 19 – Federal Minister for Board of investment, Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh, distributing the food bags to the flood affected people. APP/FHA
