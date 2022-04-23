Federal Minister Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting Executive Directors of IMF. Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Secretary Finance and Governor SBP also present in the meeting

APP72-220422 WASHINGTON: April 22  Federal Minister Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting Executive Directors of IMF. Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Secretary Finance and Governor SBP also present in the meeting. APP
WASHINGTON:

Federal Minister Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Delegation of Us-Pakistan Business Council. Minister of State Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Secretary Finance and Governor SBP also participated in the meeting

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch took over his charge

Federal Minister for SAFRON, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood giving away food packages to media workers during the ceremony.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel being briefed by National Coordinator for Police Program

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing a Press Conference on bringing a Paradigm Change in Exit from Pakistan (Control) Rules 2010 to provide relief to the masses

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri addressing a press conference with PPP information Secretary Faisal Kareem Kundi at Press Information Department.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi will visit Overseas Pakistanis Foundation for launch of education portal at Overseas Pakistanis Foundation

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti chairs the meeting of briefing on working of the Ministry.

MNA Amir Haider Khan Hoti and Aimal Asfandyar Wali call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Ex-MNA Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour are also present in the meeting

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mehmood chaired a meeting on Ramzan Relief Package and Agricultural Stock and Pricing in the Country

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Subzwari addressing press conference at Karachi Port Trust (KPT)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, briefing the Media Persons about the decisions taken in the Federal Cabinet meeting.

