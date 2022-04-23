PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting Executive Directors of IMF. Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Secretary Finance and Governor SBP also present in the meeting Sat, 23 Apr 2022, 12:11 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP72-220422 WASHINGTON: April 22 Federal Minister Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting Executive Directors of IMF. Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Secretary Finance and Governor SBP also present in the meeting. APP APP72-220422 WASHINGTON: