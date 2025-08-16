Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister and President PMLN-KP Engr Amir Muqam, visiting various flood-affected areas...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister and President PMLN-KP Engr Amir Muqam, visiting various flood-affected areas of District Buner.

APP32-160825 BUNER: August 16 – Federal Minister and President PMLN-KP Engr Amir Muqam, visiting various flood-affected areas of District Buner. APP/ABB
6
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister and President PMLN-KP Engr Amir Muqam, visiting various flood-affected areas of District Buner.
APP32-160825
BUNER: August 16 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan