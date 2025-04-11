Federal Minister and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal chairs CDWP meeting; 10 development projects reviewed, with 4 approved worth Rs. 14.3 billion and 6 major projects worth Rs. 1.82 trillion referred to ECNEC for final approval
