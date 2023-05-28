Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is leading a public rally taken out from his public secretariat on the eve of Yaum-e-Takbeer

APP36-280523 FAISALABAD: May 28 - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is leading a public rally taken out from his public secretariat on the eve of Yaum-e-Takbeer. APP/TWR/TZD/FHA
APP37-280523 FAISALABAD: May 28 – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing the participants of Yaum-e-Takbeer Rally at Katchery Chowk. APP/TWR/TZD/FHA
Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing during the inaugural ceremony of NADRA Office at 2 Chak Ram Devali Sargodha Road

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan seeing off the pilgrims departs for performing Hajj during first Hajj flight operations from Faisalabad International Airport

Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju receiving Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia H.E. Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood on his arrival

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju receiving Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia H.E. Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood on his arrival

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan receiving Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia H.E. Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood on his arrival

Federal Minister for interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing to public gathering after inaugurate the Public Secretariat at Chuck No. 65 JB

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing to a public gathering at Painsra Jhang Road

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing to a public gathering at Jhang Road

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing a press conference at Public Secretariat Office, Samanabad

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan exchanging Eid Greeting with people after offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in a local masjid at Samanabad