Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is cutting ribbon to inaugurate construction of a canal road from Aminpur Bungalow to Mazara Bridge which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.121.629 million Sat, 8 Apr 2023, 7:26 PM

APP33-080423 FAISALABAD: April 08 - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is cutting ribbon to inaugurate construction of a canal road from Aminpur Bungalow to Mazara Bridge which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.121.629 million. APP/TWR/ABB/MOS