Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana
APP35-230723 FAISALABAD: July 23 – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana. APP/TWR/TZD/FHA
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana
APP35-230723 FAISALABAD:
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Service Maulana Asad Mehmood is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Service Maulana Asad Mehmood is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3)...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3)...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3)...

– Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being briefed about the project during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is being briefed about the project during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is offering “Dua” after unveiling the plaque during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is offering “Dua” after unveiling the plaque during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is unveiling the plaque during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is unveiling the plaque during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via...

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is inaugurating Sui Gas Supply at Chak No.31 JB Khan Pur near Aminpur Bungalow

Federal Minster for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan cutting Ribbon during the inauguration of Dolphin force

Federal Minster for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan cutting Ribbon during the inauguration of Dolphin force

Rana Sana Ullah Khan addresses a Press Conference

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah Khan addresses a Press Conference

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing to a public gathering

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan addressing to a public gathering

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan offering ‘dua’ after inaugurating sui gas supply at Chak No. 4 JB Ram Diwali

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan offering ‘dua’ after inaugurating sui gas supply at Chak No. 4 JB Ram Diwali