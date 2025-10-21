Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Federal Interior Minister Hassan Naqvi is meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. MQM Pakistan Chairman and Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is also present on this occasion.

APP75-211025 KARACHI: October 21 - Federal Interior Minister Hassan Naqvi is meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. MQM Pakistan Chairman and Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is also present on this occasion. APP/ABB
KARACHI: October 21 –
