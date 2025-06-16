Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference regarding anti-polio elimination measures at Commissioner Office

کی طرف
Khuram Maryam
-
183
Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference regarding anti-polio elimination measures at Commissioner Office
APP34-160625 QUETTA: June 16 - Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference regarding anti-polio elimination measures at Commissioner Office. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA
Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference regarding anti-polio elimination measures at Commissioner Office
APP34-160625
QUETTA

متعلقہ مضامینزیادہ مصنف کی طرف سے