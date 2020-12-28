Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying and arranging the different seasonal vegetables to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying and arranging the different seasonal vegetables to attract the customers at Vegetable Market Mon, 28 Dec 2020, 7:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-281220 LAHORE: December 28 - Vendors displaying and arranging the different seasonal vegetables to attract the customers at Vegetable Market. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP47-281220 ALSO READ Vendors displaying traditional sweet stuff Gur to attract the customers at Gur Mandi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying and arranging firewood to attract the customers at their warehouse Vendors displaying traditional sweet stuff Gur to attract the customers at Gur Mandi Vendors displaying different kinds of stuff to attract customers at their roadside setups at Moti Mahal