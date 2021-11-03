PhotosFeature Photos Students casting their ballots during South Punjab School Councils Election at Muslim Girls High School Wed, 3 Nov 2021, 11:09 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP58-031121 MULTAN: November 03 - Students casting their ballots during South Punjab School Councils Election at Muslim Girls High School. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP58-031121 MULTAN: APP59-031121 MULTAN: November 03 – Students celebrating after winning the South Punjab School Councils Election at Muslim Girls High School. APP photo by Safdar Abbas