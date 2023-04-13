PhotosPhoto Feature Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf unveiling Commemorative Coin in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebration of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Thu, 13 Apr 2023, 4:13 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP24-130423 ISLAMABAD April 13 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf unveiling Commemorative Coin in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebration of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. APP/MAF/ZID APP24-130423 ISLAMABAD April 13