RAWALPINDI: October 21 - A large number of people standing in queue to buy sugar from a mobile utility store at Dhoke Khabba. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP03-21 RAWALPINDI: October 21 - A large number of people standing in queue to buy sugar from a mobile utility store at Dhoke Khabba. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP03-21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR