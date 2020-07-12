PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: July 12 – A large number of people enjoying cloudy weather at sea view beach to relief themselves despite smart lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi July 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP37-12 KARACHI: July 12 - A large number of people enjoying cloudy weather at sea view beach to relief themselves despite smart lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP37-12