Home Photos Feature Photos PESHAWAR: October 05 – KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy... PhotosFeature Photos PESHAWAR: October 05 – KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship here at Golf Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 11:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-05 PESHAWAR: October 05 - KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship here at Golf Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP52-05 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: October 05 - KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship at Golf Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: October 05 – KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship at Golf Club. APP Photo... Rizwan made his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy experience count in Southampton rest SARGODHA: August 18 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force awarding Chief of the Air Staff...