PhotosFeature Photos People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time Tue, 18 Jan 2022, 6:49 PM APP12-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI APP13-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – A view of dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP14-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – Pedestrian on their way during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP15-180122 ISLAMABAD: January 18 – People waiting for transport during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP16-180122 ISLAMABAD: January 18 – Motorcyclists on the way driving their bikes on a bridge over Islamabad Expressway during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP17-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – A vendor displaying different kinds of stuff to attract customers during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP18-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – Vehicles on their way during thick fog in the morning. APP photo by Abid Zia