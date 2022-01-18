People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time

People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
APP12-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18  People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time. APP photo by Abid Zia
People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
RAWALPINDI
People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
APP13-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – A view of dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
APP14-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – Pedestrian on their way during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
APP15-180122 ISLAMABAD: January 18 – People waiting for transport during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
APP16-180122 ISLAMABAD: January 18 – Motorcyclists on the way driving their bikes on a bridge over Islamabad Expressway during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
APP17-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – A vendor displaying different kinds of stuff to attract customers during a dense fog in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
People waiting for the transport in dense fog during morning time
APP18-180122 RAWALPINDI: January 18 – Vehicles on their way during thick fog in the morning. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR