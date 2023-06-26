Livestock vendor displaying and feeding the sacrificial camels while waiting the customers at temporary cattle market Shahpur Kanjra ahead of Eidul Azha

APP38-260623 LAHORE: June 26 - Livestock vendor displaying and feeding the sacrificial camels while waiting the customers at temporary cattle market Shahpur Kanjra ahead of Eidul Azha. APP/MTF/MAF/ABB
