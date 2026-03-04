HomePhotosPhoto FeatureKarate Players lock in fierce combat during the Karate Championship organized by...
Karate Players lock in fierce combat during the Karate Championship organized by the Sports Department Sargodha as part of the Ramazan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium, held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza.

APP04-040326 SARGODHA: March 04 – Karate Players lock in fierce combat during the Karate Championship organized by the Sports Department Sargodha as part of the Ramazan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium, held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza. APP/MAF/HSD/TZD/SSH
15
APP04-040326
SARGODHA: March 04 – 
APP05-040326
APP06-040326
SARGODHA: March 04 – Players exchange powerful punches during an intense bout at the Karate
Championship held under the Ramazan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium. APP/MAF/
HSD/TZD/SSH
APP06-040326
SARGODHA: March 04 – Players exchange powerful punches during an intense bout at the Karate
Championship held under the Ramazan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium. APP/MAF/
HSD/TZD/SSH
APP08-040326
SARGODHA: March 04 – District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor poses for a group photo with
players during the Karate Championship organized by the Sports Department Sargodha as part of
the Ramazan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium, held on the instructions of Deputy
Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza. APP/MAF/HSD/TZD/SSH
APP09-040326
SARGODHA: March 04 – A karate player lands a high-impact kick on his opponent during a fiercely contested bout at the Karate Championship held under the Ramazan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium. APP/MAF/HSD/TZD/SSH
