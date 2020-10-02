Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim khan Suri in... PhotosFeature PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim khan Suri in a group photo with Members of Executive body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab in Parliament House. APP Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 7:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-02 ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim khan Suri in a group photo with Members of Executive body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab in Parliament House. APP APP24-02 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR QUETTA: September 23 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri being briefed about the displayed books during a seminar on Increasing Seats of... QUETTA: September 23 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri addressing to a seminar on Increasing Seats of Provincial and National Assemblies organized... MULTAN: September 06 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing at inauguration ceremony of Shah Shams Disposal Station. APP